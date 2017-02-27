Post-election violence inconsistent with Prez Akufo-Addo’s history as a rule of law proponent

“It is unthinkable that one of the acts of lawlessness was the assault by civilians on a police officer within the Flagstaff House compound, the most secure facility in Ghana,” he lamented.

A founder member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has observed that the recent post-election violence in the country is inconsistent with President Akufo-Addo’s history as a rule of law proponent.

Sharing some thoughts on post-election lawlessness in Ghana after the 2016 elections with the Daily Graphic yesterday, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed dismay that “none of these civilians was apprehended during the assault, even though the compound is guarded. None of these civilians has been apprehended after the assault, even though it was all captured on video.”

Background

It will be recalled that some members of the Invincible Forces of the NPP were caught on tape assaulting ASP Bruce Nanka at the Flagstaff House in a video that went viral on social media last week.

The footage which was taken by CCTV cameras at the seat of government on January 9, 2017 – President Akufo-Addo’s first day in office – showed members of the vigilante group chasing ASP Nanka as he drove out of the Flagstaff House.

The gentlemen succeeded in accosting ASP Nanka and attempted to seize his vehicle, but the intervention of other security personnel saved the situation.

ASP Nanka who was a guard at the Flagstaff House during former President John Mahama’s tenure lodged a complaint with the police administration about the assault, but withdrew the complaint later.

Despite the withdrawal, the police CID is still pursuing the case.

Covert surveillance

But according to the leading member of the NPP, those civilians mounted covert surveillance on this same police officer, and attacked him and his pregnant wife in their home.

“Again, this was captured on video,” he stated.

In Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe’s view, the failure of the government to effect any arrests suggests either approval by the government or a weak government, both at the level of the presidency and the Interior Ministry.

“Elsewhere, there would be resignations over this serious security breach. Such events can affect the morale of the security services,” he reasoned.

“These unfortunate events take us back to the dark days in Ghana after June 4, 1979 and December 31,1981 when pro-regime vigilantes created havoc in the nation,” he added.

He recalled that President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the violence but did not explain why perpetrators had not been caught, saying, “He holds the ultimate responsibility for public safety, not the Inspector General of Police (IGP).”