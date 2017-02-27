Lloyd Evans steps down as IFEJ Prez to concentrate on GJA elections

This is to enable him to campaign for the presidency of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), a statement issued in Accra on Monday by Mr Evans said.

Mr Lloyd Evans, President of the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) has stepped down as the President of the group.

The GJA has scheduled Friday March 31, 2017 to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.

According to Mr Evans the time has come to resuscitate the “sinking image” of the Association which is so dear to Ghanaian journalists.

He said he has the capacity and vision to lead the GJA to regain its past glory.

Meanwhile, Mr Rayborn Bulley Vice President of the Institute will take over as the President of IFEJ with effect from March 1.

