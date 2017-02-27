Work hard till CPP wins political power. Prof. Delle advises supporters

He said it was the CPP that brought independence to the country and capable of bringing an eternal economic freedom to Ghanaians.

The National Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Prof. Edmund N. Delle, has called on the party supporters to join hands and work hard till the CPP wins political power again to relieve the country of its economic woes.

He stated this at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Accra last Friday to commemorate the “unconstitutional coup detat of February 24, 1966, which saw the overthrow of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“To all members and sympathisers of the CPP, I can only ask you never to stop believing in the CPP. The future looks great and we will get there. We will never walk alone because the spirit of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah lives in us forever,” he told the gathering of CPP supporters and the media.

According to Prof. Delle, his administration was working hard to keep the fort going.

“My leadership and Central Committee members are solidly behind the party and have assured me of their continuous support to the cause of Osagyefo,” he gave an assurance.

He, however, cautioned party members and supporters to be law-abiding and discipline towards the well being of the party, saying “Nobody is above the party. Our constitution remains supreme and discipline remains the order of the day.”

As the CPP marked the day, Prof. Delle thanked the over 25,000 Ghanaians who voted for the party in the 2016 elections.

Historic account

He stressed that the party would depend on the 25,000 supporters to rebuild the party.

The CPP chairman acknowledged the true loyalty and continuous support of their members.

“Very soon the party will be reaching out to its teeming supporters to deliberate on the future direction,” he assured.

Last Friday marked the 51st year of the tragic event that happened at the dawn of Thursday the February 24, 1966.

On that day, Prof. Delle stated, traitors from the Ghana Police, the Ghana Armed Forces, together with elements of the erstwhile United Party, collaborated with their foreign paymasters; the CIA, MI6 and other intelligence agencies to derail and overthrow the Ghana project and subverted the Africa revolution, which was led by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.