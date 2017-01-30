‘Nomination of MMDCEs in consultation with traditional authorities vital’

The Nyinahinhene, Nana Amampane Boateng Twum II, has appealed to President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to broaden consultations with traditional authorities as he nominates Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

This, to him, is to fulfil the provisions of the Local Government Act, Act 462 of 1993 as well as make it easier for MMDCEs in their quest to bring governance to the doorstep of the people at the local level.

Section 5 (1) (d) of the Local Government Act stipulates that other members not exceeding 30 per cent of the total membership of the assembly appointed by the President will be in consultation with the traditional authorities and other interest groups in the district.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Kumasi, the chief who is known in private life as Nana Aborah Boateng, a Procurement Consultant, said the MMDCEs were representatives of the President at the local level and that would help win support for governance system at the assembly and avoid any impasse between chief executives and traditional leaders.

On the election of MMDCEs, he said he was in full support of the policy but said until the legal processes were met for the election, nomination of chief executives should be done in broad consultation with the traditional authorities to ensure acceptance by chiefs, which would enhance the work of the chief executives.

Appeal for nomination for competent MMDCEs

The Nyinahinhene however, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to nominate people with the requisite expertise who could bring their skills and knowledge to bear on the operations of local government.

He suggested that the nominees would not need to be necessarily just party faithful but people with the relevant expertise who must also share in the vision of the government.

"I call on the President to broaden his consultations with the traditional authorities as enshrined in the Local Government Act for the purpose of efficient delivery of the MMDCEs. I endorse the election of MMDCEs but until the necessary legal processes are carried out, those appointed should be men and women who can perform and deliver in line with government's agenda at the local government level," he stated.