Second batch of 12 Ministers designate to face Appointments Committee

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has released a programme for the public hearing to consider the second batch of nominations by the President for ministerial appointments.

The ministers designate are expected to appear before the committee chaired by Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, from Monday, January 30, to Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Monday

According to the programme, three ministers designate, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, Minister designate for Monitoring and Evaluation; Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Mr Kwaku Botwe, Minister designate for Regional Reorganisation and Development, are expected to appear before the Committee on today (Monday).

Tuesday

On Tuesday, January 31, Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister designate for Lands and Natural Resources; Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister designate for Employment and Labour Relations, and Mr Atta Akyea, Minister designate for Works and Housing, will take their turn at the Committee’s public hearing.

Wednesday

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister designate for Communications; Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, and Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister designate for Roads and Highways, will have their turn on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Thursday

On February 2, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister designate for Transport; Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister designate for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister designate for Railways Development, will be the last in the second batch to appear before the committee this week.

The first batch

The Appointments Committee started grilling the first batch of ministers designate on Friday, January 20, 2017.

The Appointments Committee, chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, quizzed the Senior Minister designate, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo; the National Security Minister designate, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah; the Finance Minister designate, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Defence Minister designate, Mr Dominic Nitiwul.