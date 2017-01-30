Shirley Ayorkor Botchway sworn into office as Foreign Minister

The swearing in ceremony took place at Ghana’s Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the weekend swore into office the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, charging her to work towards fulfilling the campaign promise of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bring about the change in the lives of the people.

This was because at the time President Akufo-Addo swore in the first batch of 12 ministers at the Flagstaff in Accra on Friday, Ms Ayorkor Botchwey was already in Ethiopia on a national assignment.

Therefore when the President got there on Saturday he swore her into office.

Related: Akufo-Addo attends AU Summit in Ethiopia

President Akufo Addo is in Addis Ababa to join other African leaders for the 28th African Union (AU) Summit in the Ethiopian capital.

The 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union opens on Monday, January 30, 2017.

The trip to Ethiopia is President Akufo-Addo’s second foreign travel as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. He earlier went to Mali to attend the France Africa Summit.

The President is expected back in Accra on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Read also: Twelve Ministers sworn in. Prez reminds them of NPP’s campaign promises

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong