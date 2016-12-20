NDC is only crooked, we will bounce back – Veep

He said “the NDC is not dead. It’s a bit crooked and we will straighten ourselves up and come back more formidable.”

The Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has said the National Democratic Congress party would bounce back a formidable one.

Mr Amissah Arthur was speaking at a solemn ceremony to mark the demise of the Central Regional Director of Elections of the party who was killed in a motor accident last week.

Scores of party faithful clad mostly in red and black gathered at the Central regional NDC headquarters in Cape Coast.

Mr Amissah Arthur said he was happy to see NDC supporters who seemed to have gone into hibernation after their electoral loss come out in their numbers to mourn their colleague.

He said this was an indication that they had recovered from the loss.

Mr Asiedu, 37, a lawyer and teacher by profession was together with two others, the Regional Treasurer of the party, Mr Eric Essuah and a driver transporting election documents to Accra when the accident occurred.

Mr Amissah Arthur later in signing a book of condolence wrote; “We join the large NDC family to mourn the passing of our comrade Yaw Asiedu, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our party.”

He added “his death has started the process of revival of the NDC after the electoral loss. We know this process will continue.”

The Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mr Allotey Jacobs described Asiedu as a dedicated, and hardworking man who had laid down his life for the party.

He condemned the many bickering in the party saying that the needless squabbles had contributed to his untimely and painful demise.

Yaw Asiedu died last Wednesday in a motor accident on the Apam Winneba stretch of the Cape Coast Accra Highway.