Rawlings demands apology from NPP chairman

The Communications Directorate of the office of former President Jerry Rawlings has asked the Volta Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. John Peter Amewu to retract and apologise for alleged false claims he is reported to have made about Rawlings.

The office quotes Mr. Amewu to have claimed in media reports that he had a good rapport with Rawlings and that the former president even called him on the night of the December 7 general elections.

But according to the office of President Rawlings per a statement issued by Mr. Kobina Andoh Amoakwa on Tuesday, those claims were disgusting and disappointing, apart from being false and malicious.

“For the records the former President has met and talked to Mr. Amewu only once in his lifetime. This encounter which was at the full glare of the media took place when he led the Volta Regional executives to pay a courtesy call on the former President after he was enstooled as the Nutsifafa Fiaga of the Anlo Traditional Area. The purpose of the visit was to lodge a complaint about the alleged attempts by non-Ghanaians across the Ghana-Togo border to vote in the just ended Ghanaian presidential and parliamentary elections. In a very brief response the former president informed the group that their concerns would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters.



“To make such untruthful and absurd claims of a follow up telephone call which can easily be verified is foolhardy, imprudent, unbecoming of a political actor who is supposed to lead with integrity and absolutely disrespectful to former President Rawlings.



“The office therefore demands an apology and retraction of the said falsehood in the same manner and prominence such false claims were carried”, the statement said.