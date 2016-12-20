President Mahama’s last State of the Nation address rescheduled

Parliament has announced that President Mahama’s address on the State of the Nation originally tabled for Thursday, December 22, 2016, will now be on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 10.00 am.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament late Tuesday, said the address by the President is a requirement of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution. It however did not disclose what has occasioned the date change.

It will be President Mahama’s final State of the Nation address ahead of the investiture of President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on January 7, 2017.