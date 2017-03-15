A total of eight parliamentary seats which were held by the NDC were lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which also garnered more votes in the presidential election than the NDC.

The Election Review Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) investigating the historic defeat of the party has ended its work in the Western Region, with party officials tight-lipped on the possible causes of the defeat they suffered in the region.

The NPP, which prior to the election had only eight parliamentary seats, managed to grab eight more from the NDC, bringing its total seats to 16, while the NDC now has 10 parliamentary seats.

The Western Regional Communication Director of the NDC, Famous Tumi Acqua, described the work of the team as successful but fell short of details as to what the constituents said during interactions with the various groups. He told Connect FM in Takoradi last Monday that the outcome and recommendation of the nationwide investigation, if adopted and implemented, would ensure victory for the NDC in the 2020 general election. “Let’s allow the committee to finish its work across the country.

They will come out with the reasons, and by all means solutions to them. The reasons will come out… I don’t want to jump the gun,” he said. While in the region, the team went to Wiawso, Asankragua, Agona Nkwanta , Sekondi/ Takoradi, Shama and Wassa East constituencies where they interacted with party executives and members.