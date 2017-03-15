Speaking at a press conference last Monday, the National Chairman of the PPP, Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, took a swipe at the NPP government for its inability to form an all-inclusive government as promised during the 2016 campaign prior to the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The leadership of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of running a “family and friends” government in the wake of his appointment.

He also indicated that the outlined policies of the government would only yield a slow pace of development in the country.

“We the PPP are increasingly surprised that the change in government from NDC to NPP seems to repeat mere change of personalities occupying high offices and positions of trust in our land and not change in the substantial matters of reorientation.”

PPP ready to merge with other parties

“How does a strictly partisan NPP local government ensure that all Ghanaians get the opportunity to participate in it?” Nii Brew-Hammond questioned further.

At the same press conference, the PPP also announced its readiness to merge with other political parties to form an effective third political force in the country.

Nii Brew Hammond revealed that the PPP was negotiating with some political parties to create a political alliance that would provide a formidable opposition to the ruling party.

‘’It is only by bringing forces together that the dominance of the NPP and NDC duopoly can be broken… The PPP and other political parties would want to stand together now; united to offer a disciplined, objective opposition and prove to the people that there is a better choice out there,” Nii Brew-Hammond stated.