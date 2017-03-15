To him, setting up the committee was “one of the best decisions we’ve taken as a political party", because it is telling us that the anger, pain and bitterness expressed by members were indicators to the reasons for the about one million of sympathisers not voting for the NDC.

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Koku Anyidoho has said that the fact finding Professor Kwesi Botchwey election review committee, tasked to investigate why the NDC lost Election 2016 has unveiled a myriad of problems within the NDC.

According to Mr Anyidoho, the said one million voters, not only refused to vote for the NDC, but they abstained from the polls and did not vote for the NPP as well.

“We are now getting to the bottom of the issues, telling us that these are the reasons why we didn’t go out to vote,” Mr Anyidoho said in a radio interview with Accra based Oman FM.

Ironically, before Election 2016, the leadership and functionaries of the NDC continuously touted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was a party full of divisive tendencies and confusion and did not deserve the mandate to govern.

Rather, the NDC leadership touted the party as the best form and example of a united party that deserved to be given the mandate to rule.

Making the revelation however in the radio interview, Mr Anyidoho said the grassroots of the NDC have been giving them a litany of the reasons why they didn’t vote for the NDC.

“For me as a party leader, that is very, very encouraging, if these people had not opened up to the committee for us to get to the bottom of the matter, then we can’t solve the problem. So I am encouraged that the one million people who did not vote for the NDC. If this exercise go round, we will take our million votes back.

