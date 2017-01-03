Local Govt staff attend management training

Sixty local government staff drawn from the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region have received training to sharpen their managerial skills in local governance.

The foreign training programme (sponsored by China) is a capacity building initiative in collaboration with the Chinese government and the Economic and Commercial Counsellors Office (ECCO).

Beneficiaries of the programme have been equipped with the knowledge and skills required to effectively provide quality leadership at the MMDAs in order to strengthen the local government system.

At an end-of-year party organised by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, said the time had come for MMDAs to take bold steps to sharpen the skills of its staff through capacity building.

Present at the event were chief executives of MMDAs, chief directors, senior and junior staff members.

Public sector key

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo observed that a robust public service and dedicated public servant was key to the growth and development of every economy, for which reason he underscored the need for public servants to be diligent in their work.

"The role of the public service in socio-economic development cannot be overemphasised, considering the fact that the government is confronted with competing demand with limited resources," he said.

In that light, he urged all MMDAs under his jurisdiction to continue to devise innovative strategies to leverage on the gains made through judicious use of scarce resources.

He further asked all departments within the MMDAs to adopt specific strategies that would fit into the overall goals of the assemblies and the government.

Unity

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo further charged the MMDAs to take steps to weed out all forms of polarisation along party lines, saying that such a tendency had the potential to derail the prospects of local governance.

"The best gift we can give ourselves is a country where unnecessary partisanship will not be a setback to creating opportunities for all citizens," he added.

On security, the minister commended the Regional Security Council (RESEC) of the Greater Accra RCC for standing the test of time, especially during the general election in 2016.

While thanking them for their good work, he urged them to extend the support he enjoyed during his tenure as regional minister to the incoming administration.

He added that should security agencies and public servants play their role well, irrespective of a change in political regimes, the country would witness the development it deserved.

He urged the staff of the MMDAs to resist the temptation of being lured by political authorities into breaching the rules of engagement.