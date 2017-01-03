Mahama clears desk for Akufo-Addo

The Flagstaff House is getting ready to receive President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but it is unclear whether the name of Africa’s 5th most beautiful presidential palace will change after January 7 when the new President takes office.

Outgoing President, John Dramani Mahama, the Vice-President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, and other high ranking officials have cleared their desks to pave way for the incoming administration.

Some leading New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials including Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo and Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah were recently spotted at the magnificent presidential palace with the outgoing Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah.

Some minor renovation and beautification works are also ongoing inside and outside the Flagstaff House.

Nana Akufo-Addo has never called the presidential palace by its current name. He has persistently referred to it as Jubilee House.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) was embroiled in running battles with the NPP over the naming of the presidential palace right from the construction of the building by the Kufuor administration.