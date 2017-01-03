MP ready to meet his accusers in court

Some youth of Zabzugu in the Northern Region have called on the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Zabzugu, Alhaji Umar Alhassan, to step down for holding a dual citizenship of the United States of America and Ghana.

According to the group, the MP-elect, who stood on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was unfit to represent the people in his constituency because “he is still an American citizen”.

“We have a document that proves that Umar Alhassan is still an American citizen. We have already asked him to step down else we will take the matter to court,” a statement signed by Mr Jacob Nikimuala, the spokesperson of the group, said.

The statement said Umar Alhassan since 1993 has lived in the USA with his entire family and that the document in possession of the group revealed that “he is still a US citizen”.

Alhaji Alhassan (popularly known as Abako) beat the incumbent MP, Mr Jabaah Jon Bennam, to win the Zabzugu seat in the just ended 2016 general election.

He polled 13, 591 representing 50.29 per cent of the valid votes cast to beat his New Patriotic Party (NPP) contender, who secured 13,434, which represented 49.71 per cent.

But Alhaji Alhassan told the Daily Graphic the allegation against him was not true because “I am still a Ghanaian citizen and not an American citizen as being speculated”.

Asked what he was going to do considering the possible legal suit against him by the youth, he said he was ready to meet them in court because “I know I will win”.