La-Nkwantanang-Madina Assembly organises clean-up

The La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) last Saturday organised a five-hour clean-up exercise in the Madina Municipality as part of preparations towards Ghana’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration.

Traders, market women, staff of LaNMMA, mechanics of Atomic Junction, the North Legon Youth Association and the Madina-Abokobi Drivers Union participated in the programme which began at 0600 hours.

Led by the Municipal Co-ordinating Director, Alhaji Saaka Dramani, and the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr Joseph Quacoem, the people cleaned the market, swept the edges of the road and cleared gutters of silt.

Alliance Waste Limited provided a compaction truck, while Decorbeld Limited provided tipper trucks to assist in conveying the refuse to the dumping site.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency, Alhaji Dramani said the exercise was to sensitise the people to maintain a clean environment.