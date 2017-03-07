We must make next 60 years better — Ex Prez Mahama Tweets

Former president John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to dedicate themselves to the service of the country to make it better for the next 60 years. Making the clarion call for Ghanaians to join in the nation building effort, the former President commended Ghanaians for the country’s feat as it celebrated its 60th independence anniversary.

“I salute all Ghanaians. Let’s dedicate ourselves on this occasion to make the next 60 years even better. #Ghana #AfricaRising #AHappyPeople,” Mr John Mahama tweeted yesterday.

While congratulating Ghanaians on the country’s 60th independence anniversary, he charged all citizens to be selfless in all their endeavours, he wrote on his twitter page yesterday.

Mr Mahama, in his capacity as President, superintended over four Independence Day parades in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

One of the major phenomena that characterised the various parades during Mr Mahama’s tenure as President was a downpour that disrupted the 2014 parade.

President John Mahama in his remarks said, “What it means is that we must implement climate change adaptability to be able predict the weather. We must sharpen our ability to predict how the weather will behave so we can adapt to it.”

Being one of the democratically elected Presidents in the country, former President Mahama is lauded by many Ghanaians for updating the nation's infrastructure.

He lost his bid to get re-elected in the 2016 general election to then New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate and now President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Looking back to the day the nation was declared free right until he handed over power to Mr Akufo-Addo, the former President saluted Ghanaians for keeping the dreams of the nation's founders alive.

"I salute all Ghanaians," he said, adding that with the right attitudes, the nation will achieve whatever it aspires to.

Ghana, yesterday celebrated its 60th anniversary after gaining independence from British rule on March 6, 1957 at a time the wind of nationalism was sweeping around the continent.

Being the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain her freedom, Ghana went into action by helping other African countries to attain nationhood.

On March 6, every year, Ghana marks the event with a major national parade of schoolchildren, security services and various governmental and private organisations at the Independence Square in Accra, usually with the President in attendance.Many other parades are held in other parts of the country superintended by district chief executives and regional ministers.