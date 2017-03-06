On various social media platforms, Mr Mugabe's presence is being discussed with excitement.

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe's presence at Ghana's 60th Independence Anniversary parade in Accra has gained attention on social media.

Some accused him of sleeping at the event.

.

The 93-year-old leader sat next to President Akufo-Addo on the dais.

Mr Mugabe is very popular in Ghana and has been receiving a lot of shares with some of his comments.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to share various comments and observations from the former AU leader’s presence at the anniversary celebration.

Mr. Mugabe is connected to Ghana in many ways as he once taught as a teacher in Ghana, and married a Ghanaian - Sally.