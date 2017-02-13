Ishmael Ashitey accused of imposing personal choice as Tema MCE

A section of the executives led by the constituency chairman, Nene Ofoe Teye has accused the Regional Chairman and Greater Accra Regional Minister designate, Mr Ishmael Ashitey of usurping the powers of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and imposing his personal choice as a candidate for the position of MCE.

Tension is brewing among the executives of the Tema East Branch of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) over the choice of a candidate to occupy the vacant Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive position.

However, Mr Ashitey has denied the allegation emphasising that he is not the appointing authority and that it was the duty of the President to select whoever he deems fit to occupy the position.

The irate constituency executives, led by the Chairman, Nene Teye at a press conference in Tema on Monday alleged that Mr Ashitey was stampeding the selection process "in total disregard of the voice of the masses, he is self-seeking, to say the least, a recipe for political instability which will disintegrate the party."

"His manipulative tactics are so glaring and we find it quite unfortunate how he is fast succeeding in manipulating some traditional figures in the constituency and the metropolis to push his disruptive agenda, the implications of which seem lost on these advisors," the constituency chairman said.

Nene Teye, flanked by other executives and scores of NPP supporters and clad in red head and arm bands, said the entire leadership of the party in Tema will not countenance acts that sought to take the mandate of the people for granted, adding "we cannot afford to douse their hope in us as a party and ignore their wishes."