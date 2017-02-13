Stop the blackmail on MMDCE appointments – John Boadu tells NPP

According to him: “We made a commitment that appointments by Nana Akufo-Addo will involve a lot of women, so, if there are no women involved, we will headhunt some of them and make sure that we satisfy the broad majority of our population which are women, so, these are the conditions and I think that you will bear with us.”

The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu has indicated that the party will not allow itself to be blackmailed by “noises” and demonstrations by some members of the party with regards to the appointment of District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

“If there is any problem that anybody raises, our doors are open to any complaints. I don’t have any interest in a particular district; my interest is in the party – that is all. And that one, if we take the decision, it is a decision that has been taken by the party and we are going to defend it.

“We are not going to allow ourselves to be blackmailed by noise and demonstrations. We will make sure that everything that will be done is done in the interest of the party and party people must understand that this is the position.”

Mr Boadu who is also the National Organiser of the party made the comments following allegations that the Greater Accra Chairman of the party and Regional Minister designate, Mr Ishmael Ashitey was working to impose his personal choice and MCE for Tema.

