Ayikoo Otoo's take on 'missing cars'

Former Deputy Minister of Communications in the NDC administration, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu had suggested that Nii Ayikoi Otoo held the key to unraveling the mystery surrounding the "missing" cars since he took physical inventory of all the vehicles handed over to the new government.

Nii Ayikoi Otoo, the man who chaired the Executive Assets sub-committee of the Transition Team has explained that questions regarding the said missing state vehicles should be directed at the “appointing authority.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu had told Accra based Class FM that Nii Ayikoi Otoo and a gentleman called Elvis Omane Agyei, should be speaking on the matter, since they were taken round to where the vehicles were.

“For instance, I was given a Toyota Avensis, which I used as Deputy Minister of Communications. It came from the Office of the President but it was given to me through the transport officer at the Ministry of Communications, so, when I was leaving, I parked it at the Ministry of Communications. If the Office of the President requires it, it will call for it."

He said some of the vehicles were with the Judicial Service, some with agencies like the Ghana AIDS Commission, which operates under the Office of the President and others are at the regional coordinating councils.

He told the radio station that Nii Otoo’s committee were taken round to physically inspect each of these vehicles and that, they were also taken to a place called Point Six, which is the name given to a place where broken down or un-serviceable vehicles belonging to the presidency are kept, and they took physical inventory of these vehicles.

Responding in a Facebook post, Nii Ayikoi Otoo who was a former Attorney General said:

“My attention has been drawn to numerous reports about missing cars with the media expecting me to disclose what my Committee discovered.

"Yes I was Chair of the Executive Assets Sub Committee of the Transition Team."

"My Sub Committee did our work within our remit or Terms of Reference and presented three reports, an Interim, Final and a Sequel to the final report."

"Having presented the reports, I do not think it's appropriate for me to discuss the contents thereof in the media without authorization."

"Kindly, therefore direct all queries to the appointing authority. I thank you for your understanding!!"