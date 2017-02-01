Council of State election... 21 people file to contest in Volta Region

As many as 21 people have filed nominations in the Volta Region to contest the Council of State election slated for February 9. They include two females, of whom one is a traditional ruler and the other a journalist and social entrepreneur.
They are the Queenmother of Ho-Dome, Mama Atrato II, and Miss Shallom Abla Lumor.
The rest, all males, include Mr Isaac Kofi Sewura, teacher; Togbe Kantanato C.C Fifih, economist; Nana Obrimpong Kanya II, traditional ruler; Togbe Gbogbolulu II, civil servant; Mr Michael Ayibor, consultant; Rev. Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, clergy and economist; Mr Benjamin Koffi Mishio, electrical technician engineer; and Togbe Ayite Duame II, civic educator and traditional ruler.
The others are Mr Edwin Lotsu Tukpeyi, entrepreneur; Mr Francis Albert Seth, chief legal expert on oil and gas; Togbe Nakakpo Dugbaza VIII, traditional ruler and ADR mediator; Mr Godisgood Amegashie, social analyst; Togbe Kotoku XI, teacher; Mr Augustine Hevi, self- employed; Mr John Adolph Azaglo, educationist; Mr Nelson Mawuli Gbadagba, entrepreneur; Prof. James Flolu, teacher; Mr Mawusi Tom, lawyer and management consultant; and Mr Frederick Kwame Gbeku, an accountant.