Journalist to share experience as Councillor of State

A Kumasi-based media practitioner, Mr Alexander Asare, has filed his nomination to contest the position of Ashanti Regional Member of the Council of State.

Light FM’s Asare was the 12th person to have picked his nomination forms to participate in the contest scheduled for February 9, 2017, when the Electoral Commission (EC) opened nominations for the contest on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

The Ashanti Regional Administrator of the EC, Mr Michael Kwadwo Yeboah, who was in charge of the nomination forms, announced the close of nominations on January 25, 2017, and added that the election would be held on February 9, 2017.

He indicated that out of the 30 who picked the nominations forms, 19 had filed their forms as of the time nominations closed.

Fresh blood

The media practitioner, who spoke to the media after filing his nomination forms in Kumasi, said over the years, the Council of State had been stuffed with “grey hairs” and it was time to inject in “fresh bloods”.

Aged 35, he said he remained youthful, rich in energy and exuberant to help advise the President on matters bordering on youth development.

He said he had practiced journalism for some years now, therefore in consultation with the Ministry of Information and Communications, he could also help advise the President on communication development of the country.

He said he had reported on water and sanitation matters over the years and that experience had enhanced his knowledge which could enable him, with other council members, to advise the President on the implementation of bye-laws at the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to rid the country of the filth that had engulfed the communities.

He said: “I will sacrifice my salary for the first six months as a Member of the Council of State to set an example for individuals to support needy brilliant students in their quest to access quality education”.