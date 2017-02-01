NPP moves to settle Asomah-Kyeremeh, Sunyani Traditional Council rampus

The Brong Ahafo Regional Executive members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been designated by the leadership of the party to settle amicably the matter between Kwaku Asomah-Kyeremeh and the Sunyani Traditional Council.

The executive members have, therefore, called on communicators of the party to stay clear of the ensuing matter in the interest of the region.

There have been varied responses since the Sunyani Traditional Council kicked against the nomination of the current NPP Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Kyeremeh, as the Regional Minister designate.

The council vehemently opposed his nomination, stating that while it could not prevent Mr Asomah-Kyeremeh from becoming the regional minister, it would also not be part of his administration should he get parliamentary approval.

The council, however, stated that its doors were still open for the resolution of an issue it had with Mr Asomah-Kyeremeh.

Press conference

However, at a press conference in Sunyani yesterday, which was attended by both regional and constituency officers, the party declared its support for the regional minister-designate and called on all its communicators “to stay clear of the ensuing matter between the party and the Sunyani Traditional Council.”

Addressing the press, the Brong Ahafo Regional Assistant Secretary of the party, Mr Kofi Boateng, called on the people of Brong Ahafo to unite and support Mr Asomah-Kyeremeh if he was confirmed as the Regional Minister to fulfill the promises made by the party for the people of the region.

Mr Kofi Boateng (second right) addressing the press conference

Microfinance companies

He mentioned the collapse of DKM Microfinance and other collapsed microfinance companies and fan clubs in the region, the low level of cocoa and cashew production and unemployment of the teeming youth as some of the challenges facing the region.

Mr Boateng, therefore, solicited support from the people of the region for Mr Asomah-Kyeremeh if his nomination was approved by Parliament, to enable him to use his position to address some of the challenges in the region.

He thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating some members of Parliament (MPs) from the region as members of his cabinet and called on him to nominate more of them to be part of his government.

Ministers designate

Mr Boateng mentioned Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah and Prof. George Gyang-Baffuor as MPs in the region who had been nominated as ministers designate, with the MP for Sunyani East, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, as the Majority Chief Whip. He thanked the people of the region for their massive support for the party during the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.