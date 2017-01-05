Yao Adzator confirmed as Director-General, Ghana Prison Service

The President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, has confirmed Mr Emmanuel Yao Adzator as the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, after Mr Adzator has acted in that capacity for 11 months.

His appointment took effect from December 1, 2016.

A statement signed by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the service, Superintendent Vitalis Aiyeh, and issued in Accra yesterday said the confirmation of Mr Adzator’s appointment was contained in an official letter dated December 13, 2016 and signed by the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah.

It said Mr Mahama took the decision in consultation with the members of the Council of State, as enshrined in Article 207 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

Mr Mahama, upon the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council, appointed Mr Adzator, a Deputy Director-General of Prisons, as the acting Director-General in February 2016, following the retirement of Mrs Matilda Baffour-Awuah, the Director-General of Prisons, on February 1, 2016.

Mr Adzator was, until his appointment as the acting Director-General of Prisons, the Deputy Director-General of Prisons in charge of Finance and Administration.

Mr Adzator

He was born on July 1, 1963 and enlisted into the service on April 1, 1989. He rose through the ranks to his current position.

He is a product of the Kpando Senior High School and holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana.

He also studied Human Resource Management at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and attended several capacity training courses, both home and abroad.

Mr Adzator has also undertaken several training and leadership programmes in Correctional Administration and has been trained in Evidenced Based Strategy and Tactics for Successful Correctional Reforms, Re-Entry and Reintegration at the Joyfields Training Institute, Las Vegas, Navada, USA.

Also, he trained in New Approaches to Psychological Services in Correctional Institutions at the Galilee College, Israel, as well as Advanced Prisons Management at the Galilee Management Institute, Israel.

He has also participated in several correctional management conferences at the international level.

Mr Adzator has held several key positions, notably Regional Commander, Ashanti Region’ Second-in-Command, Medium Security Prisons, Nsawam, and Officer in charge, Obuasi Local Prison.

He was the General Staff Officer, as well as the Criminal Records Officer, at the Prisons Headquarters.

Mr Adzator has served with the United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) as a corrections advisor to the National Prisons Service at El, The Sudan.