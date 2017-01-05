MOBEX 2017 launched

The third edition of Africa Mobile and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Exhibition (MOBEX) 2017 has been launched in Accra. The event, which will take place before the end of the month at the Accra International Conference Centre, is expected to be attended by investors and enthusiasts in the ICT industry. Also expected are lovers of mobile technology, device manufacturers, students and telecommunication operators, among others.

The exhibition will, for example, attract businesses and offer teaching and learning opportunities, as well as introduce telemedicine and other health services.

The Brand Marketing and Communication Director of Coaters Company Limited, Mr Alain Gbeasor, said the exhibition was geared towards empowering the youth to identify employment opportunities in the telecommunications sector, as well as helping to promote Ghana’s technology sector.

He said Coasters Company Limited had promised an improved exhibition experience.

The Deputy Minister of Communications, Mr Felix Ofosu Kwakye, performed the official launch of the exhibition. He said in an interconnected world characterised by the much-popularised concept of a global village, the importance of ICT and mobile telecommunication in any society could not be overstated.

Socio–economic development

He said President John Dramani Mahama had inaugurated an 800km fibre optic cable along the eastern corridor of the country, linking the south to the north with high-speed internet broadband access, adding that the network will provide socio-economic benefits for many communities across the country.

“The Eastern Corridor project is expected to improve the quality of call and reduce call congestion, stimulate more economic activities, generate employment opportunities and enhance the delivery of government services in a more timely and efficient manner,” Mr Kwakye stated.

The minister said the Internet, mobile phones and other related technologies were profoundly affecting and shaping social, political and economic thoughts around the globe.

MOBEX, he noted, was therefore serving as a vehicle for Ghana’s own technological transformation to propel her comprehensive digital economy.

Commendation

Mr Kwakye commended Coasters Company Ltd for the programme, noting that the MOBEX platform, if well nurtured, could become Ghana’s own world mobile congress attracting tens of thousands of participants from all over the world, bringing in a new stream of revenue into our economy.

“I, therefore, wish to pledge the ministry’s unflinching commitment to the event and to see this baby blossom and take its rightful position as the vehicle for economic change,” he noted.

Private partnership

According to the deputy minister of Communications, the success of the Africa Mobile & ICT Expo could not be achieved without sponsorship and participation of the private sector.

He has, therefore, called on private enterprises to lend their support and commitment to the cause of MOBEX in order to strengthen and enhance efficiency in mobile service delivery.

“Let’s all help shape the ICT landscape,” he said.

A student of the Koforidua Technical University, Mr Gideon Nkrumah, a beneficiary of a scholarship from Coaters Company Ltd, said the company’s sponsorship had helped him greatly in his studies.

He put on exhibition a toy ship he had invented as an example of the innovative and creative way he had applied the knowledge he had gained.

“I want to collaborate with other youths in the country to venture into automobiles,” he said.