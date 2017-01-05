USA-based church donates to Osu Children’s Home

An international church based in the United States of America (USA), Adonai Revival Ministry, has donated assorted items, including foodstuffs, clothes and sanitary materials, to the Osu Children’s Home.

The donation which forms part of the church’s first anniversary is also a gesture to encourage Ghanaians not to renege on their support to orphanages in the country.

Presenting the items to the orphanage, Mrs Pamela Ansah, who led the delegation, charged religious and corporate organisations, as well as philanthropists, to increase their support to orphan homes, since the care of these children was a shared responsibility that came with blessings.

Adonai Revival Ministry was established in September 2015 in Virginia, USA, with Reverend Augustine Agyeman, as its head pastor.

Vision of the church

Mrs Ansah indicated that as part of the vision of the church, it intended to put smiles on the faces of many orphans on a regular basis.

“It is for this reason that we have chosen the Osu Children's Home for this yuletide and we believe this widow's mite of a gesture will positively affect the lives of these awesome children,” she added.

She said she was confident that the orphanage would put into good use the food and other items donated for the upkeep of the children, especially, in the wake of the alleged reports in the media about how donations are mismanaged.

For her part, the Manageress of the Osu Children’s Home, Madam Christiana Addo, lauded the effort of the ministry to provide to the home.

She said their gesture would go a long way to help in running the home.

She, therefore, called on other organisations and individuals to show their support for the home in any way they could.