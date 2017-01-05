Papaye fetes orphanages

Papaye Fast Foods Company Limited has put smiles on the faces of underprivileged children at the Osu Orphanage and the Tema SOS Villages during the Christmas festivities.

The gesture was part of Papaye’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and celebration of its 25th anniversary of doing business in the hospitality industry.

The items Papaye donated to both orphanages at Osu and Tema included bags of rice, bags of sugar, bags of washing powder, cartons of minerals, assorted biscuits, mineral water, canned fish, cooking oil, cash and feted the children to Papaye’s fried rice and fried chicken. The items and food are valued at GH¢20,000

Hand of friendship

Presenting the items to the Osu Children’s Home, Mr Michael Bawa, Papaye Branch Manager for Osu, stated that Papaye annually extended a hand of friendship to the children and to celebrate the yuletide with them.

Receiving the items, the Resident Director of the Osu Children’s Home, Mrs Christina Addo, was grateful to Papaye for annually interacting with the children and making them to experience Christmas in an enjoyable way.

The branch manager of Tema, Mr Baba Yakubu, charged other well-meaning citizens to ensure the happiness of orphans and the underprivileged in society as the Christmas season was a time of caring, sharing and giving.

The Manager of the Tema SOS Village, Mr Isaac Kojo Ackon, thanked Papaye for its gesture and like Oliver Twist asked for more and pleaded with corporate Ghana to come to the aid of the vulnerable.