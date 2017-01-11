West Hills Mall shopper wins new car after GH¢150 shopping

An electronics dealer at Osu in Accra, Mr. Francis Mensah, drove home a Chevrolet saloon car at stake in the just-ended West Hills Mall Festive Sparkle Promotion when his shopping coupon was picked as the winner of the grand prize.

Launched on November 4, 2016, the West Hills Mall loyalty reward promo required shoppers to spend a minimum of GH¢150 to get a personal shopping booklets stamped.

After a total of eight stamps, the booklets were dropped into a central entry box, ready for the draw. By December 23, 2016 when the promo closed, a total of 1,030 entries had been received and a public draw was conducted on Friday December 30 under National Lottery Authority supervision.

The Mall lined up a range of gift items comprising shopping vouchers for all the shops in the mall and cash rewards of up to GH¢5,000. However, it was the grand prize – a brand new GH¢46,000.00 Chevrolet Spark Lite saloon car displayed at the foyer of the Mall since November – which was the centre of attraction and the target of most shoppers who participated in the promo.

Winner

As it turned out, the eventual winner, 35-year-old Mensah, came all the way from Osu, on the east side of town and although he is a regular patron of West Hills Mall, he participated with much fewer entries than many others.

“Me and brothers (my friends) from Osu went to West Hills Mall on December 23 to do some last-minute Christmas shopping and have some fun there.

I bought a stove, an electric iron, a kitchen blender and some provisions. In all I spent just a little less than GH¢200. I dropped the coupon in the box and never thought about it again until I received a phone call from the people,” said an over-joyed Mensah.

He said on Friday, December 30, he was in Koforidua in the Eastern Region when someone called his number and told him that he had won the car in the West Hills Promo draw but he took the call for a prank or a scam and so ignored it.

He said when a few more calls followed, telling him the same thing, he decided to return to Accra to check with the West Hills Mall Management.

“Mr Mensah finally arrived at our offices on the holiday, Tuesday, January 2, clearly uncertain about his good fortune and whether he would really drive home the car,” said Michael Konadu, Marketing Manager at West Hills Mall.

“The purpose of this promo was specifically to put some sparkle in the shopping experience of our cherished customers during the festive season and as you would expect from West Hills Mall, credibility and fair play have been indispensable elements in our promos as they are in all our operations, ”Mr Konadu said.

In May 2016, another customer, Kwame Okyere, a broadcast journalist with Pink FM, drove home a brand new KIA RIO saloon car, by virtue of shopping to the tune of GH¢230.00 in West Hills Mall’s Scratch N Win promo.