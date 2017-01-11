Federation of Muslim Councils salutes President Akufo-Addo

The Federation of Muslim Councils (FMC) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the occasion of their investiture as the fifth President and Vice-President, respectively, of the Fourth Republic following their victory in the December 7, 2016 election.

“Also quite importantly, we congratulate the outgone President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama for putting in place measures necessary for a successful, free, fair and transparent election that nobody thought could happen the way it did.

“This is also time to commend the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Charlotte Osei, and her team for conducting a free and transparent election, thus making Ghana the bright star of democracy in the comity of West African nations, if not the entire African continent,” it stated.

Press release

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the FMC, Alhaji Muhammad Kpakpo Addo, said the citizenry, especially supporters and sympathisers of the two leading political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the security services all comported themselves well to the admiration of the international community and, therefore, also needed to be commended.

“To people who believe in divine authority, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory and ascension unto the highest seat of the country has come not by chance but through endurance. For the first time in 2008, then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo tried and lost. Much as he tried, luck eluded him again in the 2012 election. Four years later, in 2016, divine light shone on him,” it noted.

The statement said it was important to remind ourselves that governance was a continuous process. “The FMC, therefore, calls on the new administration of His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to show commitment to take Ghana to higher heights and continue the good projects began by his predecessors in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy,” it added.