Self-styled evangelist arrested for stealing musical instruments

The suspect, Ben Kwesi Yarkah, 28, was said to have stolen the instruments from the Christian Praise International Church after the church ended its December 31, 2016 watch-night service.

A self-styled evangelist is in the grip of the police for allegedly breaking into a church at Madina in Accra and stealing musical instruments worth GH¢5,000.

The items stolen included a set of drums, microphones, combo loudspeaker, an organ and a mixer.

Visit

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Madina Divisional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent of Police Mr Joseph Oppong, said Yarkah visited the church to fellowship with them for the first time on December 31, 2016.

He said Yarkah had introduced himself to the leaders of the church as an evangelist and organist and wanted to assist the music department of the church, especially with the handling of the instruments.

Mr Oppong said after the service, Yarkah helped the young men in the church to pack all the instruments into a storeroom on the church premises after which both members and the leaders of the church departed for their various homes.

The next morning, he said, some leaders of the church discovered that the storeroom had been broken into and the instruments stolen.

The incident was subsequently reported to the Madina police which launched an investigation into the matter.

Arrest

Mr Oppong said during investigations, the police picked intelligence suggesting that Yarkah had gone back to the church premises with a vehicle, broke into the storeroom and made away with the instruments.

He said Yarkah went into hiding but was traced to his girlfriend’s house at Madina Estate on January 8, 2017 where the instruments were being kept.

Mr Oppong further recounted that during interrogation, Yarkah told the police that he needed the instruments for a crusade he intended to hold, hence his decision to borrow them without the consent of leaders of the church.