UPSA observes Univ. Day of Prayer

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday held a day of prayer to seek God’s guidance and strength for the 2017/18 academic year.

“It is a day to replenish and rely on God for the New Year, while thanking him for the previous year,” the Vice- Chancellor of the university, Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, explained to the Daily Graphic after the programme.

“The UPSA has demonstrated that with visionary leadership, backed by creative ways of doing things, a public tertiary institution can be financially self-sufficient, with little support from the government. But, besides that, a prayer festival has played an immense role in the achievements,” he added.

The day has been set aside by the university for both staff and students to turn to God in prayer, meditate and give thanks to God.

The annual event is held after a staff retreat, where decisions for the academic year are considered and firmed up.

Prophet

The Senior Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor, who ministered at the event, said everyone must excel in what he or she did, and once that was done, “nobody can ignore you, not even those who dislike you”.

Using the story of the daughters of Zelophehad in Numbers 27, Prophet Annor underscored the importance of challenging the status quo, saying: “It is time for Christians to petition the ‘Supreme Court’ of God over their plight, instead of accepting it as destiny.”

He prayed and anointed all participants at the service, which also saw many miracles, including healing and prophecies.