Man, 45, hangs himself

Residents of Nyaboo, a farming community near Konongo in the Ashanti Region, were left in shock last Wednesday morning when they found a 45-year-old man hanging on a tree.

The deceased, Abubakar Seidu was a security man and family members say they could not figure out what might have pushed the father of three to hang himself.

Ms Francisca Addai, one of the people to arrive at the scene early, told the Daily Graphic that the body was found hanging on the tree a few yards from the settlement.

Ms Addai said none of the residents had been able to establish why Seidu would commit sucide and, therefore, called for police investigations into the case.

The Konongo Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent Bossman Ohene Boadi, who confirmed the story to the Daily Graphic, said the police were at the scene to bring down the body which had since been deposited at the First Klass Hospital morgue at Yawkwei.

He said the police received a call about the incident and a patrol team was immediately despatched to the scene.

Mr Bossman said the police were working with the family of the deceased to investigate the matter.