Dutch govt supports young entrepreneurs

The Dutch government has rolled out a support programme for young entrepreneurs to gain knowledge and skills in building their businesses.

Known as Growing Business Together (GBT), the two-year programme seeks to support early stage enterprises to access finance and coaching from experienced Ghanaian and Dutch entrepreneurs.

The programme is on the theme: ‘’Accelerating young entrepreneurs’’, and would have partners such as Impact Booster of the Netherlands and the Ghana Netherlands Business and Culture Council to help in its implementation

The Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Ron Strikker, in a statement, said the selected entrepreneurs would go through a nine-month GBT Academy, a GBT Coaches Programme and also participate in the GBT Startup Investment Conference as part of processes to sharpen their skills and knowledge in business.

He announced that there would be a parallel project for Ghanaians in the Netherlands who wished to start businesses in Ghana.

Be passionate

Mr Strikker encouraged prospective applicants to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and be passionate about their business, noting that the slogan of the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana, ‘Growing Together’, was backed by the desire to help young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to grow.