Two policemen involved in bullion van robbery jailed

The two policemen involved in the alleged robbery of a bullion van at Maame Krobo in the Eastern Region, have been jailed 36 months by the Mpraeso Circuit Court for escaping from lawful custody.

General Corporal Solomon Elvis Mensah and General Lance Corporal Daniel Kissi Abrokwa were found guilty by the Court at the end of the trial.

The two are also appearing before a District Court in Accra, over the alleged attack on the bullion van belonging to GCB Bank Limited at Maame Krobo, which led to the death of the driver, Daniel K. Sarpong.

The two in the company of a civilian Hafisu Mohammed, aka Danjuma, a mechanic escaped at Nkawkaw when they were being transported to Koforidua.

The two pleaded with escorts who were also policemen to stop for them to urinate but managed to push the escorts away and escaped into nearby bushes at the outskirts of Nkawkaw on August 16, last year.

However, two days after their escape they were re-arrested at different locations in the bush at Nkawkaw.

Meanwhile the two convicts and their accomplices, Mohammed, have been appearing before a District Court in Accra over an alleged attack which led to the death of Daniel K Sarpong, the driver of the bullion van.

Charges

The two officers are being held on the charges of attempted robbery, conspiracy and murder.

Mohammed has been charged with conspiracy. The pleas of the accused persons have been reserved by the court and they have been remanded in custody to reappear on January 10.

Facts

The accused persons allegedly hatched a plan to rob the bullion van and on August 16 the police officers, who were on duty at the GN Bank and GCB respectively, discussed the robbery with Mohammed, who was a friend to the two and also a taxi driver.

The police officers then armed themselves with AK 47 rifles and laid ambush at a spot between Tease and Mame Krobo at about 10.30a.m. on that day.

Mohammed drove his taxi with registration number 1860-09 towards Ekye Amanfrom to monitor the arrival of the bullion van.

The prosecution said 20 minutes after the bullion van arrived, Mohammed signalled the police officers who then opened fire, killing the driver of the van.

A police officer on board the van who got injured managed to return fire, compelling the two robbers to take cover in the bush.

The attackers then called Mohammed, who picked them with his car, in their bid to escape. — GNA

The Police Command at Donkorkrom got wind of the robbery incident and mobilised men who arrested the three accused persons on board the cab.

The prosecution said two AK 47 rifles, 23 rounds of ammunitions, a cutlass, and two metal bars were retrieved from the taxi.