Two sentences in Nana Akufo-Addo's inaugural Presidential speech delivered at the Independence Square on Saturday appear to have been lifted exactly from separate addresses by US Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush.

The first line which has come under scrutiny since Nana Addo's investiture is - "I ask you to be citizens. Citizens, not spectators. Citizens, not subjects. Responsible citizens, building communities of service and a nation of character," which was delivered by Bush on Saturday, January 20, 2001.

The second line - "Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Americans have ever been a restless, questing, hopeful people. And we must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who came before us" is also similar to an address by Bill Clinton on January 20, 1993.

The addresses by the two US Presidents were also made as their respective official inauguration ceremonies.

