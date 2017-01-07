New executive of Junior Chamber International inducted

The Ghana branch of Junior Chamber International (JCI) has inducted its new executive members, led by Mr Stephen Kwaku Darku as President.

Junior Chamber International is a worldwide community of young but rising active citizens (18-40 years) made up of corporate executives, entrepreneurs/business owners and persons in places of influence.

Its mission is to provide development opportunities that would empower young people to create a positive change.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Claudia Quintero Torbay, stated her government’s commitment to deepen its relationship with Ghana and other African countries.

She said Ghana spearheaded Colombia’s goal to fulfil its integration strategy with Africa, hence the reason Ghana was the first African country to have a Colombian diplomatic mission.

Mrs Torbay said Ghana and Colombia shared a lot of similarities in culture, arts, tourism, education, agriculture, adding that “we intend to strengthen that relationship in the coming year”.

Initiatives

Outlining some of the initiatives that would support the youth to attain their future goals, Mr Torbay said there was the need for the right environment to be created for the youth to realise their potential.

She said institutions needed to put in place mechanisms to support more youth to venture into programmes that would boost their wellbeing.

Ms Torbay commended JCI Ghana for its effort to empower the youth, especially for its members to aspire to greater heights.

The President of JCI, Mr Darku, said under his leadership, the organisation would embark on programmes that would create a unique platform for more youth to perform to their highest expertise.

“I will work with my other executive members to ensure that the Ghana branch of the JCI becomes a vibrant and more solid platform to groom more youth,” he said.

Achievements

Mr Darku said the JCI took pride in the myriad of capacity enhancement opportunities it had developed over the years both locally and internationally.

He, therefore, commended the immediate past JCI administration for the tremendous work it did to improve the organisation.

For his part, the immediate past President of the JCI, Mr John Stephen Agbenyo, thanked JCI members for the support they offered him and his team during his tenure.

The JCI has local organisations in over 170 countries and territories with 200,000 active members. JCI Ghana has six chapters in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Tarkwa with about 200 members.