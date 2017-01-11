Techiman Municipal Assembly inaugurates 60-bed capacity health facility

As part of efforts to ensure proper and quality healthcare delivery for women and children in the Techiman area, the Techiman Municipal Assembly has inaugurated a 60-bed capacity health facility for women and children in the municipality and surrounding communities.

The two-storey facility, christened “Abrafi Women and Children Hospital,” was constructed within a period of nine months at the cost of GH¢1million, and named after the 87-year-old Queenmother of Techiman Traditional Area, Nana Abrafi Koto, who was enstooled at the age of 17.

The new hospital comprises offices, an OPD, maternity and labour wards, two consulting rooms, changing and washrooms, an operating theatre, a pharmacy, scanning and emergency rooms. The hospital has also received delivery beds.

Number of health facilities

The new hospital brings to seven the number of hospitals in the municipality. The existing ones are the Holy Family Hospital, Ahmadiyya Hospital, Mount Olives Hospital, Opoku Agyeman Hospital, Valley View University Hospital and the Amoako Health City Hospital.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Municipal Director of Health for Techiman, Mr Damien Punguyire, expressed concern over delays in the reimbursement of their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He said considering the present circumstance, the Abrafi Women and Children Hospital needed to find resources that would enable it to store up medicines, consumables and stationery for up to a period of nine months in order for it not to rely on repayments from the NHIS to function effectively.

Dr Punguyire urged the Techiman Traditional Council to lobby for assistance for the new hospital in view of the special and critical service the facility would be providing.

He said investing in the health of women and children was a good way to prepare the nation for the future.

He suggested to benevolent individuals, non-governmental organisations and institutions, to support the hospital.

He assured that the municipal health directorate would support the facility and make sure that it succeeded in its operations.

MCE

For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Techiman, Mr Philip Oppong Amponsah, said the new hospital was established in fulfilment of a promise he made to the community some time ago to construct a hospital whose sole responsibility would be to attend to the health needs of women and children in the area.

He said provision had been made to complete ongoing accommodation facilities for staff of the hospital by the end of next month.

Meanwhile, the Techiman Traditional Council has released land for the construction of additional bungalows for doctors and nurses of the hospital.

He urged the management of the facility to ensure regular maintenance of the facility in order that its lifespan may be prolonged.