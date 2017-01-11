Ex-convict returns to prison for stealing coconut

The Half-Assini District Magistrate Court in the Western Region has sentenced Emmanuel Ackah alias Diokpah to 24 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing 100 coconut fruits belonging to one Andwi Essien.

The 29-years old unemployed convict pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Corporal Richard Amoah, told the Court presided over by Mr Abdul Majid Illiasu, that the complaint in the case is a farmer and a member of the Nawulley Community Watchdog Committee, while the convict is from Bonyere near Tikobo No.1.

He said on January 8 this year at about 0500 hours, the Watchdog Committee on its normal patrols in the area, spotted the convict peeling dry coconuts on Andwi Essien's coconut plantation.

The Prosecutor said the Watchdog members laid ambush and monitored the activities of the convict until he packed the coconuts in a sack and carried them on a motorbike to Bonyere junction were they caused his arrest.

He said in his caution statement, Ackah admitted the offence and 100 coconut fruits concealed in a sack were retrieved.

The Prosecution told the Court that the convict had just ended his two years imprisonment term for a similar offence.

The Court ordered that the retrieved coconuts be given to the owner.