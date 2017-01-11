President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released a second batch of ministerial nominees to help him steer the affairs of government.
The president on Tuesday announced his first batch of nominees at the Flagstaff House in Accra.
The new list was announced on the floor of Parliament Wednesday by the Speaker, Professor Mike Oquaye.
Below is the new list of ministerial nominees
Samuel Atta Akyea - Works and Housing
Joseph Kofi Adah - Sanitation and Water Resources
Ursula Owusu Ekuful - Communications
Kwesi Amoako Atta - Roads and Highways
Joe Ghartey - Railway Development
Otiko Afisa Djaba - Gender, Children and Social Protection
Ignatius Bafuor Awuah - Employment and Labour Relations
Kweku Ofori Asiamah - Transport
John Peter Amewu - Lands and Natural Resources
Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation
Anthony Akoto Osei - Monitoring and Evaluation
Dan Kweku Botchway - Regional Reorganization