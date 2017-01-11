President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released a second batch of ministerial nominees to help him steer the affairs of government. The president on Tuesday announced his first batch of nominees at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

The new list was announced on the floor of Parliament Wednesday by the Speaker, Professor Mike Oquaye.

Below is the new list of ministerial nominees

Samuel Atta Akyea - Works and Housing

Joseph Kofi Adah - Sanitation and Water Resources

Ursula Owusu Ekuful - Communications

Kwesi Amoako Atta - Roads and Highways

Joe Ghartey - Railway Development

Otiko Afisa Djaba - Gender, Children and Social Protection

Ignatius Bafuor Awuah - Employment and Labour Relations

Kweku Ofori Asiamah - Transport

John Peter Amewu - Lands and Natural Resources

Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

Anthony Akoto Osei - Monitoring and Evaluation

Dan Kweku Botchway - Regional Reorganization