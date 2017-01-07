Mahama inaugurates AAU office complex in Accra

The three-storey facility has major components such as an administration block, research centre, conference centre and library designed to facilitate service delivery.

Funding for the project was provided by the Government of Ghana through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND). Present at the event were the Minister of Education, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang; the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of tertiary, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and dignitaries drawn from the academia.

Prioritise higher education

President Mahama observed that the continuous growth and expansion of African economies required a highly skilled human resource, adding that it took institutions of higher learning to lead the way in harnessing the continent's manpower.

"This edifice is a manifestation of the commitment of the government and people of Ghana to support the growth of tertiary education in the continent.” "Africa has more than 1,500 tertiary institutions made up of Colleges of Education (CoEs), polytechnics and universities. These institutions need well-coordinated programmes and services to be relevant, which is why this building is so essential," he said.

President Mahama lauded Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for the start and completion of the project. He charged the administrators of the facility to put it to good use inorder to promote higher education in Africa.

Commendation

For her part, Prof. Opoku- Agyemang eulogised President Mahama for taking personal interest and commitment in allocating the needed resources to complete the building. She asked tertiary institutions to use the office complex as a platform to share ideas and innovative strategies to propel tertiary education.

The Secretary General of AAU, Prof. Etinnene Ehile, lauded the giant steps taken by the government, especially over the past eight years, to facilitate the construction of the office accommodation. He said the initiative showed that Ghana was a leading star in the continent, adding that the facility would be used for its intended purpose.

President John Mahama (2nd right) cutting the tape to inaugurate the AAU head office. Assisting him are Prof. Etinenne Ehile (2nd left), Secretary General of the Association of African Universities (AAU), Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang (right), and her deputy, Mr Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa (left)

Background

The AAU is the umbrella body for all tertiary institutions in Africa. Ghana has played host to the headquarters of the body since 1970. It was formerly located in the Job 600 building Following initiatives taken by the government to refurbish Job 600 to serve as offices for Members of Parliament (MPs), the headquarters of the AAU was relocated to rented premises.

Presidential accent was given by President John Evans Atta-Mills for the construction of a permanent headquarters for the association and President Mahama ensured the completion of the project.