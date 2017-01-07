New police station for Agona Kwanyarko

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr John Kudalor, has inaugurated a new police station at Agona Kwanyarko in the Agona East District in the Central Region to improve security in the area.

The facility was built in response to a request made by the chief of the town, Nana Dr Ampim Darko V, when President John Mahama paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in 2012.

Subsequently, the President instructed the former Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (retd), to have the project built on his behalf.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, also supported the construction of the project.

The Agona Kwanyako town had been without a police station for many years for which reason cases, including those on crime, were reported to the Mankrong Junction and Agona Swedru police stations.

The new police station has an office for a station officer, a general office, an exhibits room, a CID office, washrooms for police personnel and two cells with washrooms.

Security improvement

In his address, Mr Kudalor urged Ghanaians not to take the law into their hands or vandalise police stations.

According to him, effective policing is a shared responsibility and that is the reason why citizen policing is being championed by the police administration as a means of promoting confidence and trust in the police.

He urged police personnel who would be posted to the new station to be professional in their work and eschew acts that had the tendency to affect the reputation of the police service negatively.

Need for volunteerism

Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah, for his part, bemoaned the lack of volunteerism among the wealthy in society. He said the lack of doing things out of free will had resulted in the slow pace of development in the country.

He added that even though there were people with the means to spearhead development in their localities, the absence of the spirit of philanthropy had always prevented them from doing so.

MP

Mrs Pokuah Sawyerr thanked President John Mahama for the newly constructed police station, the construction of classrooms and dormitories for the Kwanyarko Senior High School as well as the ongoing construction of the Swedru-Bawjiase main road.

Kwanyako Chief

Nana Darko V expressed his gratitude to President Mahama for not going back on his promises, saying it portrayed his sincerity and commitment to the progress of the nation.

He added that police officers posted to the new station must be professional and improve on the security situation in the area.