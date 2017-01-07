President-elect Akufo-Addo congratulates Michael Oquaye on being elected Speaker

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has taken to micro-blog Twitter to congratulate his "good friend" Professor Michael Aaron Oquaye who was elected the new Speaker of Parliament on Saturday.

Prof Oquaye was elected as Speaker on Saturday dawn during the first sitting of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu nominated Prof Oquaye for the role and he was seconded by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu.

Soon after Nana Addo wrote on his Twitter page: "Congratulations to my good friend, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye, on his election as the Speaker of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic".

Prof Oquaye will be assisted by Joseph Osei-Owusu and Alban Bagbin as the First Deputy Speaker and Second Deputy Speaker respectively.

He holds a B.A. Hons. (Political Science); LL.B. Hons., B.L. and PhD degrees and also won the Senior Fulbright Scholar Award in 1997, considered to be the highest award in Academia.