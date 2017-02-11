President Akufo-Addo delivers State of the Nation Address Feb 21

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to deliver his maiden State of the Nation Address to Parliament on February 21, 2017.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, yesterday read the President’s official communication informing the House of his decision to deliver a message on the state of the nation in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Article 67 stipulates that: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

The State of the Nation Address affords the President the platform to inform the nation about the state of the economy, security, health and infrastructure among other areas.

The President outlines policies, programmes and projects that he intends to undertake to grow the economy, improve social services and build infrastructure.

The Head of State also uses the occasion to motivate the citizenry to contribute their quota to the development of the country.