Be proud Ghanaians — President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised Ghanaians to be proud of 60 years of nationhood and challenged them to resolve to work together for a better future.

Ghanaians, he said, were industrious and determined people and together, “we can build our beloved nation. It is appropriate that the theme of this occasion should be one of reflection, celebration, challenge and togetherness”.

He gave the advice when he unveiled the logo for Ghana’s diamond jubilee celebrations christened: “Ghana 60 Years On” and anchored on the theme: “Mobilising for Ghana’s Future.”

The main event will take place on March 6, 2017, at the Black Star Square and other activities will be held in all the regions to mark the occasion.

Delivering an address at the unveiling of the theme and logo for the celebrations at the Flagstaff House in Accra last Thursday, the President said Ghanaians had reasons to celebrate, reflect and challenge themselves.

He said there were some Ghanaians, many of whom were unsung, that had contributed to the national cause and that “we must learn to tell the Ghanaian stories to ourselves first”.

Theme and logo

President Akufo-Addo said the symbol for the celebrations was a symbolism of the unity and diversity of the country and the aspirations of the Ghanaian people for a dignified and prosperous future.

He said he was of the belief that the torch of independence which was well lit by the country’s forebears was still burning in the hearts of many Ghanaians across the country.

The dream

The dream of the founding fathers, he said, was of a free, progressive and prosperous Ghana that would be the beacon of Africa and the light of the world.

“That dream still lives on. It is a dream that has been nurtured by great patriots through the ages: John Mensah Sarbah, Joseph Casely Hayford, George Paa Grant, Joseph Boakye Danquah and Kwame Nkrumah,” he enumerated.

President Akufo-Addo said many generations present and unborn, would continue to be inspired by that dream.

Let’s bear the cost together

The diamond jubilee commemoration is estimated to cost about GH¢20 million, but the President urged Ghanaians, corporate bodies and individual, in their totality, to give true meaning to the occasion by coming out in their numbers and contributing what they could to the success of the occasion without placing undue strain on the national purse.

President Akufo-Addo maintained that the cost of the celebrations should not be a burden on the taxpayer as he instructed during the inauguration of the anniversary committee three weeks ago.

“My ambition is to commemorate this anniversary with minimum or no burden at all on the national treasury; this must be a Ghanaian undertaking in its true sense and I am appealing to all Ghanaians to chip in to make a success of this important undertaking,” the President added.

Planning committee

The 30-member 60th anniversary planning committee, which was inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo last January, is chaired by Mr Ken Amankwah, a former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and key player in the celebration of Ghana@50.

The committee has 18 individuals and representations from 11 institutions as members.

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, a Deputy Chief of Staff, and Mr Duke Ofori are the Vice Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of the committee.

Other members are Mr Eugene Arhin, Mr Lord Commey, Mr Sam Ellis, Mr Edmond Boateng, Mr Michael Ofori-Atta, Ms Ama Serwaa Nyarko, Mr Jefferson Sackey, Mr Kwaku Danso Misa and Ms Abyna Ansah Adjei.

The rest include a representative from the Vice-President’s Office, the Director of State Protocol, the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chief Director at the Presidency, the Director in charge of Finance and Administration at the Presidency and the Budget Director at the Presidency.

The 11 institutions represented on the committee are the Ghana Armed Forces, the National Security, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts.