Police deploys reinforcement to Bimbilla

The Police Administration says it has dispatched personnel from the elite units of the Service to Bimbilla to help maintain law and order in the area.

A statement issued by the Director/Public Affairs, Supt Cephas Arthur said the reinforcement team is made up of personnel from the action units of the Service, and Crime Scene Management Unit at the CID Headquarters, Accra.

“The re-inforcement has the mandate of consolidating the calm that has been restored to the area, and also investigating the disturbances that broke out”, the statement said.

The Police Administration also entreated the people of Bimbilla and its environs to keep calm, as the Police conducts investigation into the incident.

A chieftaincy dispute degenerated into gun battles on Thursday, leading to the deaths of 10 people. The police on Friday said about 17 persons had been arrested in connection with the riots.