Police prevent NPP, NDC clash at Old Fadama in Accra

A prompt response by the police last Saturday prevented a possible clash between supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Old Fadama, a shanty town in Accra.

Skirmishes between some supporters of the two parties began moments after the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President of the Republic.

Some supporters of the NPP allegedly set out on a retaliatory mission to attack and forcibly take possession of some rooms belonging to their opponents.

The alleged attackers claimed that supporters of the NDC meted out similar attacks on them when the NDC won the 2008 elections.

The police, however, responded timely to foil the attacks. Some of the perpetrators of the disturbances who were subsequently arrested have since been granted bail.

NPP supporters who got wind of the arrest of their members massed up at the Old Fadama Police Station to demand the release of the suspects.

The police later succeeded in defusing the tension after dispersing the irate supporters.

When the Daily Graphic got to the Old Fadama Police Station about 3 p.m. on Saturday, the situation had calmed down.

There were armed policemen at the police station and other vantage points in the slum community to avert any further disturbances.

Brief

The Commander of the Accra Central Police Command (Ministries), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Emmanuel Bossoh Ashong, explained that the decision to grant bail to the suspects was to calm down nerves and prevent further skirmishes.

According to him, there had not been any reported cases of injuries nor fatalities.

"The NPP youth took over some buildings immediately after the inauguration of the new President. We arrested some people but the supporters massed up at the police station in defence of their people.

"If the police had met the supporters with the required force, things would have been worse, but we were able to handle them, despite their resistance," he added.

Mr Ashong added that in order to foster peace and guarantee the security of residents of the area, a team of security men, including the army, would be deployed to the area, especially at night.

Touching on the possibility of declaring a curfew in the community, he said an emergency Regional Security Committee (RESEC) meeting could be held to discuss the issue, adding, “The appropriate bodies will determine whether a curfew should be imposed or not.”

Fear

In the wake of the uneasy calm in the area, some residents have fled the community for fear of their llives.

Information gathered by the Daily Graphic indicated that there was still the likelihood of a clash between the two antagonistic groups if there was any lapse in security.

The increasing tension stems from the fact that some residents who allegedly suffered brutalities in the aftermath of the 2008 elections are bent on taking their pound of flesh.

Background

The Daily Graphic carried a story in its January 4, 2017 issue, indicating that the timely intervention of security agencies prevented a confrontation between some supporters of the NPP and the NDC.

The former were said to have locked up rooms, stores and other facilities occupied by the latter in what was believed to be in retaliation of a similar action carried out after the 2008 elections.

Following the uneasy calm in the area, a committee made up of police personnel, opinion and political party leaders and traditional rulers was set up to help resolve the situation.

The management at the Konkomba Yam Market later held a press conference on January 6, 2017 where its secretary, Mr Ezekiel Dannah, called for a curfew to be declared in the slum community in order to prevent any violence after the inauguration of Nana Akufo-Addo.