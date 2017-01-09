This is the Ghana of which we should be proud

The elections went well. We should be pleased not because we have done better than other African states or because we have established our democratic credentials to the approbation of European and American countries.

We should be proud because are regaining the high ground espoused by Kwame Nkrumah as well as the ancient norms of our various ancient states which promoted the welfare of the people despite practices which have rightly been jettisoned as other countries did in their march to greatness.

President Mahama graciously conceded defeat as we do or should do by custom and upbringing. And by the time you read this we should have a party leader newly installed as the leader of all Ghana. And what should the new President do? His party promised a lot but they also, as is normal, properly exploited the problems of the people in some of the promises. The duty of the new leader is to be faithful to his promises as far as possible and to resolve the real problems which make life unnecessarily difficult for many Ghanaians. Above all, his priorities should be determined by thoughtful plans which take account of human and financial resources.

The creation of new districts, for example, is dear to the hearts of those in the areas concerned. But not all will be happy with the demarcation and the resolution of other relevant issues. The establishment of factories or industries in all districts is a laudable idea but the larger interest of the areas concerned and the country as a whole should be paramount. Not so long ago, not-so-learned people like me, as officials, would be asked to make suggestions to get government out of a difficulty and at the same time promote the national interest. Such officials would today perhaps propose brick factories among others in many areas so that housing is improved. The preservation of fruits such as like mangoes and pineapples would also be identified as useful district enterprise.

The newly appointed politicians may need some time to come out with useful suggestions. Therefore officials in the districts as well as experts in the area should be tasked to bring out ideas to assist in development. Indeed, the idea of factories or the like in every region is a good one. The local people should, therefore, be tasked to get involved while the central government gives the appropriate assistance and frees itself to deal with major national issues.

So far as promises and aims of the new administration are concerned, they can only be fulfilled if the finances and other resources are available and adequate. The funds in the national chest are obviously not adequate for all that need to be done. Therefore, what the people want and what the government wants to do should be prioritised. More money may be needed and the people may be required to pay more taxes both directly and indirectly. Such imposition of taxes will obviously be unpopular with a people already short of the wherewithal to live. But the people must be made to get involved in their own progress and in the development of the nation.

Loans would obviously be required. But parliament should ensure that loans are taken for projects which will help create more wealth. Corruption in the negotiation of loans and in other forms should be identified and those involved in it now and even in the past should be punished.

That is why the Attorney-General should be carefully appointed. He or she should already have been appointed to avoid lobbying and to start preparing now for the onerous duties. I do not think it is necessary to appoint another minister for special prosecutions. The Attorney-General should be loyal to the people and promote the high ideals of the President. He or she should have adequate and competent staff. In fact, all the ministers and high officials appointed by the President should have the same lofty ideals as the President and should be properly resourced to do their work.

Ghana today is saddled with many problems. We have elected the leader and his supporters to help resolve the problems and create the Ghana of our dreams. But that is not sufficient. We should assist and insist that the right things are done. Above all, with so many things to be done, prioritisation should be at the centre of policies. We should, therefore, support thoughtful plans and priorities.