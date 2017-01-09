Akufo-Addo’s first day at work at the Presidential Palace

The new President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday morning started work at the presidential palace by first inspecting a Guard of Honour mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

According to Graphic Online’s reporter, Victor Kwawukume, Nana Addo arrived at the Flagstaff House at exactly 9am.

He first inspected the Guard of Honour and was ushered into his office. He then moved into a meeting with his staff at the Presidency.

President Akufo-Addo inspects the Guard of Honour on his first day at the office.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Mrs Frema Osei-Opare, Minister-designate for National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah welcoming President Akufo-Addo to the office.

President Akufo-Addo arrives at the Flagstaff House.