Police nab six more over post-election seizures, violence

The Police have arrested six more persons for their alleged involvement in various forms of post-election disturbances across the country.

The six - Alex Asare, 43; Justice Appiah, 45; Yaa Achiaa; Emmanuel Asare; Joshua Owusu and Eric Amoyisi were all arrested in the Brong Ahafo region in connection with various offences.

A statement issued by the police and signed by the Director/Public Affairs, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, said Alex Asare, said to be the 1st Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in Bechem allegedly led Justice Appiah to forcibly take over three toilet facilities at Derma, near Bechem.

It said Yaa Achiaa, wife of Alex Asare is said to have later attacked one Veronica Owusu, who was manning one of the toilet facilities leading to the loss of two of Veronica’s teeth and some strands of her rasta-plaited hairs.

The statement said in another development, Emmanuel Asare, Joshua Owusu and Eric Amoyisi, were also arrested by the Brong Ahafo Regional Police for attacking and inflicting cutlass wounds on one Eric Kwame on 14th January, 2017.

In the case of Alex Asare, Justice Appiah and Yaa Achiaa, they have been charged and granted bail, pending their appearance in court on Thursday, whilst the case of Emmanuel Asare, Joshua Owusu and Eric Amoyisi is still under investigation.

Last week the Police announced measures to bring perpetrators of the post-election violence and seizures to book.

The statement says in all, some 16 persons had been put before Court for their involvement in one post-election offence or the other.

Meanwhile the Police say they are looking for other suspects who are at large to report themselves to the nearest Police Station or the National CID Headquarters in their own interest.

“While the Police are making every effort to protect lives and properties across the country, we are calling on members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands and committing acts of criminality. All aggrieved persons in any situation are advised to resort to the due process to seek redress”, the statement counseled.